League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.8 preview reveals substantial modifications aimed at rebalancing numerous items and champions. Additionally, the recently introduced Midlane champion Mel is set to receive enhancements, while adjustments will be made to Ahri's capabilities. On April 8, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, the Gameplay Designer for LoL (@RiotPhroxzon on X), presented these changes with a comprehensive analysis.
This article showcases the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview.
Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview when available.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview
Here are all the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the champions in LoL patch 25.8 preview:
Champion buffs
- Blitzcrank
- Brand
- Hwei
- Mel
- Renekton
- Shen
- Singed
- Sona
- Zeri
- Zoe
Champion nerfs
- Aatrox
- Gwen
- Lulu
- Tristana
- Yone
- Yorick
- Yuumi
Champion adjustments
- Ahri
- Annie
- Syndra
- Xerath
System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview
All system modifications in LoL patch 25.8 preview are highlighted below:
System buffs
- Cryptbloom
- Opportunity
- Overlord's Bloodmail
System adjustments
- Dead Man's Plate
Also read: League of Legends LoLdle answers 1006
As RiotPhroxzon states, the forthcoming patch will introduce various enhancements to system items that have been underperforming recently. In addition, Dead Man's Plate will undergo a re-adjustment to mitigate move-speed creep.
Moving forward, modifications will be implemented to the AP system to enhance the effectiveness of champion builds in their respective specialties and to rectify certain outliers associated with the items. Consequently, burst builds will exhibit improved capabilities in delivering burst damage, HP burning builds will excel in that area, haste builds will demonstrate increased efficacy in haste, and so forth.
Furthermore, Mel has been somewhat underpowered for a while, so the developers are giving her significant buffs to make her a meta pick. Champions such as Ahri, Xerath, Yone, Singed, Gwen, and Yorick will also receive further adjustments, as the changes in the previous patch were not sufficient.
The official League of Legends patch 25.8 will hit the live server on April 16, 2025.
Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:
- League of Legends patch 25.05 notes
- Atakhan in League of Legends Season 15
- 5 best Toplaners in League of Legends LCK 2025, ranked
- League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list (April 2025)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.