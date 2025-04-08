League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.8 preview reveals substantial modifications aimed at rebalancing numerous items and champions. Additionally, the recently introduced Midlane champion Mel is set to receive enhancements, while adjustments will be made to Ahri's capabilities. On April 8, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, the Gameplay Designer for LoL (@RiotPhroxzon on X), presented these changes with a comprehensive analysis.

Ad

This article showcases the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview when available.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the champions in LoL patch 25.8 preview:

Champion buffs

Blitzcrank

Brand

Hwei

Mel

Renekton

Shen

Singed

Sona

Zeri

Zoe

Champion nerfs

Aatrox

Gwen

Lulu

Tristana

Yone

Yorick

Yuumi

Champion adjustments

Ahri

Annie

Syndra

Xerath

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview

All system modifications in LoL patch 25.8 preview are highlighted below:

System buffs

Cryptbloom

Opportunity

Overlord's Bloodmail

System adjustments

Dead Man's Plate

Also read: League of Legends LoLdle answers 1006

As RiotPhroxzon states, the forthcoming patch will introduce various enhancements to system items that have been underperforming recently. In addition, Dead Man's Plate will undergo a re-adjustment to mitigate move-speed creep.

Ad

Moving forward, modifications will be implemented to the AP system to enhance the effectiveness of champion builds in their respective specialties and to rectify certain outliers associated with the items. Consequently, burst builds will exhibit improved capabilities in delivering burst damage, HP burning builds will excel in that area, haste builds will demonstrate increased efficacy in haste, and so forth.

Furthermore, Mel has been somewhat underpowered for a while, so the developers are giving her significant buffs to make her a meta pick. Champions such as Ahri, Xerath, Yone, Singed, Gwen, and Yorick will also receive further adjustments, as the changes in the previous patch were not sufficient.

Ad

The official League of Legends patch 25.8 will hit the live server on April 16, 2025.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.