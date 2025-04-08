  • home icon
  • League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 08, 2025 07:29 GMT
Ahri to receive several adjustments in LoL patch 25.8 (Image via Riot Games)
Ahri is set to receive several adjustments in LoL patch 25.8 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.8 preview reveals substantial modifications aimed at rebalancing numerous items and champions. Additionally, the recently introduced Midlane champion Mel is set to receive enhancements, while adjustments will be made to Ahri's capabilities. On April 8, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, the Gameplay Designer for LoL (@RiotPhroxzon on X), presented these changes with a comprehensive analysis.

This article showcases the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.8 preview when available.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview

Here are all the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the champions in LoL patch 25.8 preview:

Champion buffs

  • Blitzcrank
  • Brand
  • Hwei
  • Mel
  • Renekton
  • Shen
  • Singed
  • Sona
  • Zeri
  • Zoe

Champion nerfs

  • Aatrox
  • Gwen
  • Lulu
  • Tristana
  • Yone
  • Yorick
  • Yuumi

Champion adjustments

  • Ahri
  • Annie
  • Syndra
  • Xerath

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.8 preview

All system modifications in LoL patch 25.8 preview are highlighted below:

System buffs

  • Cryptbloom
  • Opportunity
  • Overlord's Bloodmail

System adjustments

  • Dead Man's Plate

As RiotPhroxzon states, the forthcoming patch will introduce various enhancements to system items that have been underperforming recently. In addition, Dead Man's Plate will undergo a re-adjustment to mitigate move-speed creep.

Moving forward, modifications will be implemented to the AP system to enhance the effectiveness of champion builds in their respective specialties and to rectify certain outliers associated with the items. Consequently, burst builds will exhibit improved capabilities in delivering burst damage, HP burning builds will excel in that area, haste builds will demonstrate increased efficacy in haste, and so forth.

Furthermore, Mel has been somewhat underpowered for a while, so the developers are giving her significant buffs to make her a meta pick. Champions such as Ahri, Xerath, Yone, Singed, Gwen, and Yorick will also receive further adjustments, as the changes in the previous patch were not sufficient.

The official League of Legends patch 25.8 will hit the live server on April 16, 2025.

