"Justice": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1006 (Tuesday, April 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 8, 2025, are now available. This captivating game attracts not only aficionados of League of Legends but also puzzle lovers across the globe. To effectively confront the daily LoLdle challenge, participants must possess a profound comprehension of the lore related to the champions from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1006th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Justice, by law, or by sword."
Renekton, Garen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1006th edition (April 8, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 8, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Renekton
- Quote: Garen
- Ability: Cho'Gath; Bonus: R (Feast)
- Emoji: Malphite
- Splash Art: Samira; Bonus: Space Groove Samira
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 8, 2025, is Renekton. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Garen, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Cho'Gath's R ability, known as Feast. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Malphite, whereas the Splash Art features Samira's Space Groove skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
The answers to the 1007th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 9, 2025.
