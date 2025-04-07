"Ok": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1005 (Monday, April 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 7, 2025, are now available. This engaging game appeals to fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully tackle the daily LoLdle challenge, players are required to have a deep understanding of the lore associated with the champions from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1005th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Ok."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Vi, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1005th edition (April 7, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 7, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Vi
- Quote: Rammus
- Ability: Veigar; Bonus: Q (Baleful Strike)
- Emoji: Katarina
- Splash Art: Galio; Bonus: Hextech Galio
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 7, 2025, is Vi. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Rammus, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Veigar's Q ability, referred to as Baleful Strike. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Katarina, while the Splash Art showcases Galio's Hextech skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
The answers to the 1006th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 8, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.