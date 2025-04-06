"Many monks live in peace": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1004 (Sunday, April 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 6, 2025, are now available. This game is captivating for League of Legends fans and puzzles enthusiasts globally. To complete the daily LoLdle challenge, players must possess a profound comprehension of the lore related to the champions from this MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1004th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Many monks live in peace. I do not envy them."

Vex, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1004th edition (April 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 6, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Vex

: Vex Quote : Lee Sin

: Lee Sin Ability : Rumble; Bonus : Passive (Junkyard Titan)

: Rumble; : Passive (Junkyard Titan) Emoji : Draven

: Draven Splash Art: Jayce; Bonus: Resistance Jayce

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 6, 2025, is Vex. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Lee Sin, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Rumble's Passive ability, known as Junkyard Titan. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Draven, whereas the Splash Art features Jayce's Resistance skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex

Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump

Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

The answers to the 1005th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 7, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

