"Many monks live in peace": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1004 (Sunday, April 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 6, 2025, are now available. This game is captivating for League of Legends fans and puzzles enthusiasts globally. To complete the daily LoLdle challenge, players must possess a profound comprehension of the lore related to the champions from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1004th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Many monks live in peace. I do not envy them."
Vex, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1004th edition (April 6, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 6, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Vex
- Quote: Lee Sin
- Ability: Rumble; Bonus: Passive (Junkyard Titan)
- Emoji: Draven
- Splash Art: Jayce; Bonus: Resistance Jayce
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 6, 2025, is Vex. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Lee Sin, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Rumble's Passive ability, known as Junkyard Titan. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Draven, whereas the Splash Art features Jayce's Resistance skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
The answers to the 1005th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 7, 2025.
