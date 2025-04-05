  • home icon
  • "Just the luck of the draw": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1003 (Saturday, April 5, 2025)

"Just the luck of the draw": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1003 (Saturday, April 5, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:43 GMT
Reaper Soraka in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Reaper Soraka in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 5, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers worldwide. Successfully solving the daily puzzle challenge requires players to have an in-depth understanding of the lore associated with the champions from the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1003rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Just the luck of the draw."

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1003rd edition (April 5, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 5, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Kassadin
  • Quote: Twisted Fate
  • Ability: Ekko; Bonus: W (Parallel Convergence)
  • Emoji: Viktor
  • Splash Art: Soraka; Bonus: Reaper Soraka

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 5, 2025, is Kassadin. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Twisted Fate, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is within Ekko's W ability, referred to as Parallel Convergence. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Viktor, while the Splash Art showcases Soraka's Reaper skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
  • LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
  • LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
  • LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
  • LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
  • LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
  • LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
  • LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
  • LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
The answers to the 1004th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 6, 2025.

Edited by Angad Sharma
