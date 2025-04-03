"The first time I returned from the void": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1002 (Friday, April 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 4, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle aficionados worldwide. To effectively tackle the daily challenge posed by the puzzle, players are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions from the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1002nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The first time I returned from the void, it was to save me. Now it’s to save them"

Kennen, Kai'Sa, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1002nd edition (April 4, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 4, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Kennen

: Kennen Quote : Kai'Sa

: Kai'Sa Ability : Sona; Bonus : Passive (Power Chord)

: Sona; : Passive (Power Chord) Emoji : Quinn

: Quinn Splash Art: Vex; Bonus: Dawnbringer Vex

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 4, 2025, is Kennen. The Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Kai'Sa, a champion frequently chosen for the ADC position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Sona's Passive ability, known as Power Chord. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Quinn, while the Splash Art features Vex's Dawnbringer skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump

Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

The answers to the 1003rd edition of LoLdle will be published on April 5, 2025.

