  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Precision and grace": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1001 (Thursday, April 3, 2025)

"Precision and grace": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1001 (Thursday, April 3, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 02, 2025 23:52 GMT
Trick or Treat Ekko in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Trick or Treat Ekko in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 3, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted significant interest from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully navigate the daily challenges presented by the game, players must have a deep understanding of the lore associated with the MOBA's champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1001st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Precision and grace"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Lee Sin, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1001st edition (April 3, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 3, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Lee Sin
  • Quote: Fiora
  • Ability: Cassiopeia; Bonus: Q (Noxious Blast)
  • Emoji: Sona
  • Splash Art: Ekko; Bonus: Trick or Treat Ekko

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 3, 2025, is Lee Sin. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Fiora, a champion often selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Cassiopeia's Q ability, referred to as Noxious Blast. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Sona, whereas the Splash Art highlights the Trick or Treat Ekko skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
  • LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
  • LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
  • LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
  • LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
  • LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
  • LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
  • LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
Ad

The answers to the 1002nd edition of LoLdle will be published on April 4, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी