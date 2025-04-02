"Precision and grace": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1001 (Thursday, April 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 3, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted significant interest from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully navigate the daily challenges presented by the game, players must have a deep understanding of the lore associated with the MOBA's champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1001st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Precision and grace"
Lee Sin, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1001st edition (April 3, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 3, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Lee Sin
- Quote: Fiora
- Ability: Cassiopeia; Bonus: Q (Noxious Blast)
- Emoji: Sona
- Splash Art: Ekko; Bonus: Trick or Treat Ekko
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 3, 2025, is Lee Sin. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Fiora, a champion often selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Cassiopeia's Q ability, referred to as Noxious Blast. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Sona, whereas the Splash Art highlights the Trick or Treat Ekko skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
The answers to the 1002nd edition of LoLdle will be published on April 4, 2025.
