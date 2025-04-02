"I'll scout ahead!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1000 (Wednesday, April 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 2, 2025, are now available. This daily game has garnered considerable attention, both from fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. Understanding the lore surrounding the champions in this MOBA is essential to overcoming LoLdle's daily challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1000th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I'll scout ahead!"

Malphite, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1000th edition (April 2, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 2, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Malphite

: Malphite Quote : Teemo

: Teemo Ability : Fiddlesticks; Bonus : R (Crowstorm)

: Fiddlesticks; : R (Crowstorm) Emoji : Nami

: Nami Splash Art: Cho'Gath; Bonus: Jurassic Cho'Gath

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 2, 2025, is Malphite. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Teemo, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Fiddlesticks' R ability, known as Crowstorm. The Emoji puzzle relates to Nami, while the Splash Art segment features the Jurassic Cho'Gath skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump

Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

The answers to the 1001st edition of LoLdle will be published on April 3, 2025.

