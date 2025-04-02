"I'll scout ahead!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1000 (Wednesday, April 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 2, 2025, are now available. This daily game has garnered considerable attention, both from fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. Understanding the lore surrounding the champions in this MOBA is essential to overcoming LoLdle's daily challenges.
The Quote puzzle in the 1000th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I'll scout ahead!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Malphite, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1000th edition (April 2, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 2, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Malphite
- Quote: Teemo
- Ability: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: R (Crowstorm)
- Emoji: Nami
- Splash Art: Cho'Gath; Bonus: Jurassic Cho'Gath
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 2, 2025, is Malphite. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Teemo, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Fiddlesticks' R ability, known as Crowstorm. The Emoji puzzle relates to Nami, while the Splash Art segment features the Jurassic Cho'Gath skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
The answers to the 1001st edition of LoLdle will be published on April 3, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.