"What’s your favorite animal?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 999 (Tuesday, April 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 1, 2025, are now available. This daily game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans as well as puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. A comprehensive understanding of the lore about the champions from this MOBA is essential in order to effectively address its daily challenge.
The Quote puzzle in the 999th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"What’s your favorite animal? A bear?"
Ezreal, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 999th edition (April 1, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 1, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Ezreal
- Quote: Annie
- Ability: Ahri; Bonus: E (Charm)
- Emoji: Lux
- Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Street Demons Briar
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 1, 2025, is Ezreal. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Annie, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Ahri's E ability, referred to as Charm. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Lux, whereas the Splash Art section showcases the Street Demons Briar skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
The answers to the 1000th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 2, 2025.
