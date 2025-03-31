"What’s your favorite animal?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 999 (Tuesday, April 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 1, 2025, are now available. This daily game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans as well as puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. A comprehensive understanding of the lore about the champions from this MOBA is essential in order to effectively address its daily challenge.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 999th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"What’s your favorite animal? A bear?"

Ezreal, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 999th edition (April 1, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 1, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Ezreal

: Ezreal Quote : Annie

: Annie Ability : Ahri; Bonus : E (Charm)

: Ahri; : E (Charm) Emoji : Lux

: Lux Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Street Demons Briar

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 1, 2025, is Ezreal. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Annie, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Ahri's E ability, referred to as Charm. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Lux, whereas the Splash Art section showcases the Street Demons Briar skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump

Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Ad

The answers to the 1000th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 2, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.