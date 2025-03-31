"I will make them dance": League of Legends LoLdle answers 998 (Monday, March 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 31, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered considerable attention from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts around the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough comprehension of the lore surrounding the champions of this MOBA is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 998th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I will make them dance. I will make them hear."

Karma, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 998th edition (March 31, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 31, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Karma

: Karma Quote : Rakan

: Rakan Ability : Udyr; Bonus : E (Blazing Stampede)

: Udyr; : E (Blazing Stampede) Emoji : Orianna

: Orianna Splash Art: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: Nunu & Willump Bot

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 31, 2025, is Karma. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Rakan, a champion commonly chosen for the Support position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Udyr's E ability, known as Blazing Stampede. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Orianna, while the Splash Art segment features the Nunu & Willump Bot skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

The answers to the 999th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 1, 2025.

