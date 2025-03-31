"I will make them dance": League of Legends LoLdle answers 998 (Monday, March 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 31, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered considerable attention from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts around the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough comprehension of the lore surrounding the champions of this MOBA is crucial.
The Quote puzzle in the 998th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I will make them dance. I will make them hear."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Karma, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 998th edition (March 31, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 31, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Karma
- Quote: Rakan
- Ability: Udyr; Bonus: E (Blazing Stampede)
- Emoji: Orianna
- Splash Art: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: Nunu & Willump Bot
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 31, 2025, is Karma. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Rakan, a champion commonly chosen for the Support position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Udyr's E ability, known as Blazing Stampede. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Orianna, while the Splash Art segment features the Nunu & Willump Bot skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
The answers to the 999th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 1, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.