"I met the strangest human": League of Legends LoLdle answers 997 (Sunday, March 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 30, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts globally. A comprehensive understanding of this MOBA's champions' lore is essential for effectively addressing its daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle in the 997th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I met the strangest human in my forest. D-do you think they’re here? I still have their dream."

Rakan, Lillia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 997th edition (March 30, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 30, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Rakan

: Rakan Quote : Lillia

: Lillia Ability : Swain; Bonus : R (Demonic Ascension)

: Swain; : R (Demonic Ascension) Emoji : Yuumi

: Yuumi Splash Art: Xin Zhao; Bonus: Cosmic Defender Xin Zhao

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 30, 2025, is Rakan. The Quote puzzle presents a phrase associated with Lillia, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Swain's R ability, referred to as Demonic Ascension. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Yuumi, whereas the Splash Art section highlights Xin Zhao's Cosmic Defender skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

The answers to the 998th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 31, 2025.

