"I am the rock!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 996 (Saturday, March 29, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 28, 2025 21:47 GMT
Default Zac in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Default Zac in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 29, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts across the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough knowledge of the champions' lore within this MOBA is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 996th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I am the rock!"

Jax, Taliyah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 996th edition (March 29, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 29, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Jax
  • Quote: Taliyah
  • Ability: Anivia; Bonus: E (Frostbite)
  • Emoji: Shen
  • Splash Art: Zac; Bonus: Default Zac

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 29, 2025, is Jax. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Taliyah, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Anivia's E ability, known as Frostbite. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Shen, while the Splash Art section features Zac's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
  • LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
  • LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
  • LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
  • LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
  • LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
  • LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
  • LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
The answers to the 997th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 30, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Edited by Niladri Roy
