"I am the rock!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 996 (Saturday, March 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 29, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts across the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough knowledge of the champions' lore within this MOBA is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 996th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I am the rock!"

Jax, Taliyah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 996th edition (March 29, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 29, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Jax

: Jax Quote : Taliyah

: Taliyah Ability : Anivia; Bonus : E (Frostbite)

: Anivia; : E (Frostbite) Emoji : Shen

: Shen Splash Art: Zac; Bonus: Default Zac

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 29, 2025, is Jax. The Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Taliyah, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Anivia's E ability, known as Frostbite. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Shen, while the Splash Art section features Zac's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali

Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

The answers to the 997th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 30, 2025.

