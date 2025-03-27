"Blood is the wine of victory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 995 (Friday, March 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 28, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from both fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts. A comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions of this MOBA is essential for effectively addressing its daily challenge.
The Quote puzzle in the 995th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Blood is the wine of victory."
Trundle, Sion, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 995th edition (March 28, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 28, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Trundle
- Quote: Sion
- Ability: Jinx; Bonus: E (Flame Chompers!)
- Emoji: Fizz
- Splash Art: Akali; Bonus: K/DA Akali
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 28, 2025, is Trundle. The Quote puzzle presents a phrase associated with Sion, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Jinx's E ability, referred to as Flame Chompers! Moving on, the emoji showcased pertains to Fizz, while the Splash Art segment highlights Akali's K/DA skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
The answers to the 996th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 29, 2025.
