"Blood is the wine of victory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 995 (Friday, March 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 28, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from both fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts. A comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions of this MOBA is essential for effectively addressing its daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle in the 995th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Blood is the wine of victory."

Trundle, Sion, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 995th edition (March 28, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 28, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Trundle

: Trundle Quote : Sion

: Sion Ability : Jinx; Bonus : E (Flame Chompers!)

: Jinx; : E (Flame Chompers!) Emoji : Fizz

: Fizz Splash Art: Akali; Bonus: K/DA Akali

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 28, 2025, is Trundle. The Quote puzzle presents a phrase associated with Sion, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Jinx's E ability, referred to as Flame Chompers! Moving on, the emoji showcased pertains to Fizz, while the Splash Art segment highlights Akali's K/DA skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

The answers to the 996th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 29, 2025.

