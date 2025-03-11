League of Legends patch 25.06 preview: Jhin buffs, Naafiri adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.06 preview discloses significant alterations intended to enhance and diminish the effectiveness of various champions. Concurrently, modifications will be made to address bounty mechanics and lane-swap strategies. On March 11, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, the Lead Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), introduced the modifications and offered an in-depth analysis.
This article details the League of Legends patch 25.06 preview.
Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.06 preview when available.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.06 preview
The following details outline all buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the champions:
Champion buffs
- Jarvan IV
- Jhin
- Kai'Sa
- Kha'Zix
- Lillia
- Lucian
- Poppy
- Smolder
- Twisted Fate
- Xin Zhao
Champion nerfs
- Caitlyn
- Corki
- Darius (Jungle)
- Draven
- Ezreal
- Garen
- Jinx
- Karma
- Master Yi
Champion adjustments
- Gwen
- Naafiri
- Singed
System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.06 preview
All upcoming system modifications are highlighted below:
System buffs
- Warmog's Armor
System adjustments
- Anti-lane swap adjustments
- Losing team bounties
- Serylda's Grudge
@RiotPhroxzon presented concise details regarding the forthcoming modifications in the MOBA. The issue of bounties appearing on the losing team has persisted for some time; therefore, the upcoming patch will effectively address early bounties.
Concurrently, the alterations implemented in LoL patch 25.05 have resulted in significantly less activation of the anti-lane swap in standard matches. The teams in First Stand 2025 also utilized standard lanes before the grubs swap. The developers are looking to identify a more sustainable long-term solution.
Also read: LoL First Stand 2025 schedule
Meanwhile, Naafiri has performed poorly for an extended period. As the simplistic assassin archetype has proven ill-suited for her character, the developers are enhancing her complexity and providing her with a more conventional skill set.
Naafiri's W and R abilities will be exchanged, thereby equipping her R with the necessary power budget to facilitate significant moments. Her W ability will serve as a situational damage option or a strategic tool for outplay opportunities.
The League of Legends patch 25.06 patch will hit the live server on March 19, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.