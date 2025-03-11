League of Legends patch 25.06 preview: Jhin buffs, Naafiri adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.06 preview discloses significant alterations intended to enhance and diminish the effectiveness of various champions. Concurrently, modifications will be made to address bounty mechanics and lane-swap strategies. On March 11, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, the Lead Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), introduced the modifications and offered an in-depth analysis.

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.06 preview

The following details outline all buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to the champions:

Champion buffs

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Kai'Sa

Kha'Zix

Lillia

Lucian

Poppy

Smolder

Twisted Fate

Xin Zhao

Champion nerfs

Caitlyn

Corki

Darius (Jungle)

Draven

Ezreal

Garen

Jinx

Karma

Master Yi

Champion adjustments

Gwen

Naafiri

Singed

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.06 preview

All upcoming system modifications are highlighted below:

System buffs

Warmog's Armor

System adjustments

Anti-lane swap adjustments

Losing team bounties

Serylda's Grudge

@RiotPhroxzon presented concise details regarding the forthcoming modifications in the MOBA. The issue of bounties appearing on the losing team has persisted for some time; therefore, the upcoming patch will effectively address early bounties.

Concurrently, the alterations implemented in LoL patch 25.05 have resulted in significantly less activation of the anti-lane swap in standard matches. The teams in First Stand 2025 also utilized standard lanes before the grubs swap. The developers are looking to identify a more sustainable long-term solution.

Also read: LoL First Stand 2025 schedule

Meanwhile, Naafiri has performed poorly for an extended period. As the simplistic assassin archetype has proven ill-suited for her character, the developers are enhancing her complexity and providing her with a more conventional skill set.

Naafiri's W and R abilities will be exchanged, thereby equipping her R with the necessary power budget to facilitate significant moments. Her W ability will serve as a situational damage option or a strategic tool for outplay opportunities.

The League of Legends patch 25.06 patch will hit the live server on March 19, 2025.

