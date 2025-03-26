  • home icon
  "They haven't come back": League of Legends LoLdle answers 994 (Thursday, March 27, 2025)

"They haven’t come back": League of Legends LoLdle answers 994 (Thursday, March 27, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 26, 2025 23:50 GMT
Rumble in the Jungle in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Rumble in the Jungle in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 27, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough comprehension of the lore associated with the MOBA's champions is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 994th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"They haven’t come back from the fields. It’s been three days."

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 994th edition (March 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 27, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Caitlyn
  • Quote: Fiddlesticks
  • Ability: Kennen; Bonus: W (Electrical Surge)
  • Emoji: Renata Glasc
  • Splash Art: Rumble; Bonus: Rumble in the Jungle

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 27, 2025, is Caitlyn. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Fiddlesticks, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Kennen's W ability, known as Electrical Surge. On the other hand, the featured emoji is related to Renata Glasc. The Splash Art section highlights the skin, Rumble in the Jungle.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
  • LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
  • LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
  • LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
  • LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
  • LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
The answers to the 995th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 28, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

हिन्दी