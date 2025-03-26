"They haven’t come back": League of Legends LoLdle answers 994 (Thursday, March 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 27, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, a thorough comprehension of the lore associated with the MOBA's champions is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 994th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"They haven’t come back from the fields. It’s been three days."

Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 994th edition (March 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 27, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Caitlyn

: Caitlyn Quote : Fiddlesticks

: Fiddlesticks Ability : Kennen; Bonus : W (Electrical Surge)

: Kennen; : W (Electrical Surge) Emoji : Renata Glasc

: Renata Glasc Splash Art: Rumble; Bonus: Rumble in the Jungle

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 27, 2025, is Caitlyn. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Fiddlesticks, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Kennen's W ability, known as Electrical Surge. On the other hand, the featured emoji is related to Renata Glasc. The Splash Art section highlights the skin, Rumble in the Jungle.

Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu

Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

The answers to the 995th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 28, 2025.

