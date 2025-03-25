  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Stampede!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 993 (Wednesday, March 26, 2025)

"Stampede!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 993 (Wednesday, March 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:00 GMT
Almost-Prom King Amumu in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Almost-Prom King Amumu in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. A deep understanding of the lore related to the champions in this MOBA is essential for effectively addressing this daily challenge.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 993rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Stampede!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Master Yi, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 993rd edition (March 26, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Master Yi
  • Quote: Alistar
  • Ability: Nidalee; Bonus: R (Aspect Of The Cougar)
  • Emoji: Nautilus
  • Splash Art: Amumu; Bonus: Almost-Prom King Amumu

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 26, 2025, is Master Yi. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Alistar, a champion frequently selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Nidalee's R ability, referred to as Aspect Of The Cougar. The subsequent puzzle pertains to an emoji linked to Nautilus, whereas the Splash Art section features Amumu's Almost-Prom King skin

Ad

Check out: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
  • LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
  • LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
  • LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
  • LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
  • LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
Ad

The answers to the 994th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 27, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी