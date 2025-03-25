"Stampede!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 993 (Wednesday, March 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. A deep understanding of the lore related to the champions in this MOBA is essential for effectively addressing this daily challenge.
The Quote puzzle from the 993rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Stampede!"
Master Yi, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 993rd edition (March 26, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Master Yi
- Quote: Alistar
- Ability: Nidalee; Bonus: R (Aspect Of The Cougar)
- Emoji: Nautilus
- Splash Art: Amumu; Bonus: Almost-Prom King Amumu
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 26, 2025, is Master Yi. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Alistar, a champion frequently selected for the Support role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Nidalee's R ability, referred to as Aspect Of The Cougar. The subsequent puzzle pertains to an emoji linked to Nautilus, whereas the Splash Art section features Amumu's Almost-Prom King skin
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana
- LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
- LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
The answers to the 994th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 27, 2025.
