"Stampede!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 993 (Wednesday, March 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are now available. This game has attracted significant interest from League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. A deep understanding of the lore related to the champions in this MOBA is essential for effectively addressing this daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle from the 993rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Stampede!"

Master Yi, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 993rd edition (March 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 26, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Master Yi

: Master Yi Quote : Alistar

: Alistar Ability : Nidalee; Bonus : R (Aspect Of The Cougar)

: Nidalee; : R (Aspect Of The Cougar) Emoji : Nautilus

: Nautilus Splash Art: Amumu; Bonus: Almost-Prom King Amumu

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 26, 2025, is Master Yi. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Alistar, a champion frequently selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Nidalee's R ability, referred to as Aspect Of The Cougar. The subsequent puzzle pertains to an emoji linked to Nautilus, whereas the Splash Art section features Amumu's Almost-Prom King skin

Check out: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 992 (March 25): Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana

Cassiopeia, Jax, Garen, Azir, Diana LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

The answers to the 994th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 27, 2025.

