  "Who wants a piece of the champ?!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 992 (Tuesday, March 25, 2025)

"Who wants a piece of the champ?!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 992 (Tuesday, March 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:32 GMT
Blood Moon Diana in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Blood Moon Diana in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 25, 2025, are now available. As of late, this game has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts. A profound comprehension of the lore associated with the champions in this MOBA is crucial for successfully tackling this daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle from the 992nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Who wants a piece of the champ?!"

Cassiopeia, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 992nd edition (March 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 25, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Cassiopeia
  • Quote: Jax
  • Ability: Garen; Bonus: E (Judgment)
  • Emoji: Azir
  • Splash Art: Diana; Bonus: Blood Moon Diana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 25, 2025, is Cassiopeia. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Jax, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Garen's E ability, known as Judgment. The next puzzle is connected to an emoji associated with Azir, while the Splash Art section includes Diana's Blood Moon skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn
  • LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
  • LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
  • LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
  • LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
  • LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
  • LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
  • LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
The answers to the 993rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 26, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
