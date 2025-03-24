"Who wants a piece of the champ?!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 992 (Tuesday, March 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 25, 2025, are now available. As of late, this game has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts. A profound comprehension of the lore associated with the champions in this MOBA is crucial for successfully tackling this daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle from the 992nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Who wants a piece of the champ?!"

Cassiopeia, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 992nd edition (March 25, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 25, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Quote : Jax

: Jax Ability : Garen; Bonus : E (Judgment)

: Garen; : E (Judgment) Emoji : Azir

: Azir Splash Art: Diana; Bonus: Blood Moon Diana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 25, 2025, is Cassiopeia. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Jax, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Garen's E ability, known as Judgment. The next puzzle is connected to an emoji associated with Azir, while the Splash Art section includes Diana's Blood Moon skin.

LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 991 (March 24): Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn

Poppy, Kled, Talon, Zoe, Kayn LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

The answers to the 993rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 26, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

