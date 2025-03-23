"I didn’t become a Rear Forward Brigadier Admiral": League of Legends LoLdle answers 991 (Monday, March 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 24, 2025, are now available. This game has recently attracted significant interest from both fans of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. To effectively solve this daily challenge, it is essential to have a deep understanding of the lore related to the champions within this MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 991st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I didn’t become a Rear Forward Brigadier Admiral from running!"

Poppy, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 991st edition (March 24, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 24, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Poppy

: Poppy Quote : Kled

: Kled Ability : Talon; Bonus : E (Assassin’s Path)

: Talon; : E (Assassin’s Path) Emoji : Zoe

: Zoe Splash Art: Kayn; Bonus: Nightbringer Kayn

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 24, 2025, is Poppy. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Kled, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies within Talon's E ability, Assassin’s Path. This particular ability is associated with an emoji linked to Zoe, while the Splash Art section features Kayn's Nightbringer skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 990 (March 23): Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere

Gragas, Maokai, Corki, Urgot, Tryndamere LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

The answers to the 992nd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 25, 2025.

