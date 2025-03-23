"Stop putting web": League of Legends LoLdle answers 990 (Sunday, March 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are now available. The game recently garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados. To successfully complete this daily puzzle, one must possess a profound knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).
The Quote puzzle from the 990th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Stop putting web in my branches!"
Gragas, Maokai, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 990th edition (March 23, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Gragas
- Quote: Maokai
- Ability: Corki; Bonus: Q (Valkyrie)
- Emoji: Urgot
- Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Tryndamere Sultan
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 23, 2025, is Gragas. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Maokai, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Corki's W ability, referred to as Valkyrie. This ability is linked to an emoji connected to Urgot, while the Splash Art section showcases Tryndamere's Sultan skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
The answers to the 991st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 24, 2025.
