  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Stop putting web": League of Legends LoLdle answers 990 (Sunday, March 23, 2025)

"Stop putting web": League of Legends LoLdle answers 990 (Sunday, March 23, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 23, 2025 17:38 GMT
Tryndamere Sultan in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Tryndamere Sultan in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are now available. The game recently garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados. To successfully complete this daily puzzle, one must possess a profound knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 990th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Stop putting web in my branches!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Gragas, Maokai, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 990th edition (March 23, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Gragas
  • Quote: Maokai
  • Ability: Corki; Bonus: Q (Valkyrie)
  • Emoji: Urgot
  • Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Tryndamere Sultan

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 23, 2025, is Gragas. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Maokai, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Corki's W ability, referred to as Valkyrie. This ability is linked to an emoji connected to Urgot, while the Splash Art section showcases Tryndamere's Sultan skin.

Ad

Check out: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus
  • LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
  • LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
  • LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
  • LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
  • LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
  • LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
  • LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
  • LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
  • LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
Ad

The answers to the 991st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 24, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी