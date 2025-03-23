"Stop putting web": League of Legends LoLdle answers 990 (Sunday, March 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are now available. The game recently garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados. To successfully complete this daily puzzle, one must possess a profound knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 990th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Stop putting web in my branches!"

Gragas, Maokai, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 990th edition (March 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 23, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Gragas

: Gragas Quote : Maokai

: Maokai Ability : Corki; Bonus : Q (Valkyrie)

: Corki; : Q (Valkyrie) Emoji : Urgot

: Urgot Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Tryndamere Sultan

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 23, 2025, is Gragas. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Maokai, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Corki's W ability, referred to as Valkyrie. This ability is linked to an emoji connected to Urgot, while the Splash Art section showcases Tryndamere's Sultan skin.

Ad

Check out: LoL patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 989 (March 22): Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus

Camille, Gwen, Syndra, Lulu, Rammus LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Ad

The answers to the 991st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 24, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.