"I’ll break as many needles": League of Legends LoLdle answers 989 (Saturday, March 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 22, 2025, are now available. In recent years, LoLdle has attracted significant interest from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts. Successfully solving this daily puzzle game requires a deep understanding of the lore related to the champions in this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 989th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I’ll break as many needles as it takes to get this right."
Camille, Gwen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 989th edition (March 22, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 22, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Camille
- Quote: Gwen
- Ability: Syndra; Bonus: Q (Dark Sphere)
- Emoji: Lulu
- Splash Art: Rammus; Bonus: Chrome Rammus
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 22, 2025, is Camille. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase associated with Gwen, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies in Syndra's Q ability, known as Dark Sphere. This ability is associated with an emoji related to Lulu, while the Splash Art section features Rammus' Chrome skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 988 (March 21): Nunu & Willump, Skarner, Wukong, Nidalee, K'Sante
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
The answers to the 990th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 23, 2025.
