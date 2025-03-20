"The Crystal Scar is weeping": League of Legends LoLdle answers 988 (Friday, March 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 21, 2025, are now available. Over the past years, LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike. To complete this daily puzzle game, a thorough comprehension of the lore associated with the in-game champions from this MOBA is essential.
The Quote puzzle from the 988th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The Crystal Scar is weeping"
Nunu & Willump, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 988th edition (March 21, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 21, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Nunu & Willump
- Quote: Skarner
- Ability: Wukong; Bonus: E (Nimbus Strike)
- Emoji: Nidalee
- Splash Art: K'Sante; Bonus: Default K'Sante
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 21, 2025, is Nunu & Willump. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Skarner, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Wukong's E ability, Nimbus Strike. This ability is connected to an emoji that pertains to Nidalee, and the Splash Art section showcases K'Sante's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
The answers to the 989th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 22, 2025.
