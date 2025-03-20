"The Crystal Scar is weeping": League of Legends LoLdle answers 988 (Friday, March 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 21, 2025, are now available. Over the past years, LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike. To complete this daily puzzle game, a thorough comprehension of the lore associated with the in-game champions from this MOBA is essential.

The Quote puzzle from the 988th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The Crystal Scar is weeping"

Nunu & Willump, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 988th edition (March 21, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 21, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Nunu & Willump

: Nunu & Willump Quote : Skarner

: Skarner Ability : Wukong; Bonus : E (Nimbus Strike)

: Wukong; : E (Nimbus Strike) Emoji : Nidalee

: Nidalee Splash Art: K'Sante; Bonus: Default K'Sante

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 21, 2025, is Nunu & Willump. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Skarner, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Wukong's E ability, Nimbus Strike. This ability is connected to an emoji that pertains to Nidalee, and the Splash Art section showcases K'Sante's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 987 (March 20): Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri

Leona, Pantheon, Renata Glasc, Kindred, Zeri LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

The answers to the 989th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 22, 2025.

