"Heavier than my spear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 987 (Thursday, March 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 20, 2025, are now available. Throughout the past few years, LoLdle has attracted significant interest from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts. A comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions of this MOBA is crucial for completing the daily puzzle game.
The Quote puzzle from the 987th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Heavier than my spear is the weight of only one life."
Leona, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 987th edition (March 20, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 20, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Leona
- Quote: Pantheon
- Ability: Renata Glasc; Bonus: Passive (Leverage)
- Emoji: Kindred
- Splash Art: Zeri; Bonus: Withered Rose Zeri
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 20, 2025, is Leona. In addition, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase associated with Pantheon, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies in Renata Glasc's Passive ability, Leverage. The Emoji linked to this ability is associated with Kindred, while the Splash Art segment features Zeri's Withered Rose skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
The answers to the 988th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 21, 2025.
