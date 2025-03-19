"Heavier than my spear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 987 (Thursday, March 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 20, 2025, are now available. Throughout the past few years, LoLdle has attracted significant interest from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts. A comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions of this MOBA is crucial for completing the daily puzzle game.

The Quote puzzle from the 987th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Heavier than my spear is the weight of only one life."

Leona, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 987th edition (March 20, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 20, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Leona

: Leona Quote : Pantheon

: Pantheon Ability : Renata Glasc; Bonus : Passive (Leverage)

: Renata Glasc; : Passive (Leverage) Emoji : Kindred

: Kindred Splash Art: Zeri; Bonus: Withered Rose Zeri

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 20, 2025, is Leona. In addition, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase associated with Pantheon, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle lies in Renata Glasc's Passive ability, Leverage. The Emoji linked to this ability is associated with Kindred, while the Splash Art segment features Zeri's Withered Rose skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 986 (March 19): Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego

Rammus, Rengar, Vayne, Shaco, Viego LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune

Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven

Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

The answers to the 988th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 21, 2025.

