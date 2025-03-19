"A true hunter never rests": League of Legends LoLdle answers 986 (Wednesday, March 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 19, 2025, are now available. Over the years, LoLdle has garnered considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and those who enjoy riddles. To complete the daily puzzle game, a thorough knowledge of the lore surrounding the MOBA's champions is essential.
The Quote puzzle from the 986th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"A true hunter never rests."
Rammus, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 986th edition (March 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 19, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Rammus
- Quote: Rengar
- Ability: Vayne; Bonus: Passive (Night Hunter)
- Emoji: Shaco
- Splash Art: Viego; Bonus: King Viego
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 19, 2025, is Rammus. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features a phrase linked to Rengar, a champion often chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is Vayne's Passive ability, known as Night Hunter. The Emoji is associated with Shaco, whereas the Splash Art section showcases Viego's King skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 985 (March 18): Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, Lucian, Yone, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
The answers to the 987th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 20, 2025.
