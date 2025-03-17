"Shed the frailty of flesh": League of Legends LoLdle answers 985 (Tuesday, March 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 18, 2025, are now available. Over the years, the daily puzzle has garnered significant interest from League of Legends enthusiasts as well as those who enjoy riddles. To successfully solve it, one requires an extensive understanding of the lore related to the various champions from the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 985th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron."
Kha'Zix, Mordekaiser, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 985th edition (March 18, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 18, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Kha'Zix
- Quote: Mordekaiser
- Ability: Lucian; Bonus: Q (Piercing Light)
- Emoji: Yone
- Splash Art: Miss Fortune; Bonus: Waterloo Miss Fortune
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 18, 2025, is Kha'Zix. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Mordekaiser, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is represented by Lucian's Q ability, referred to as Piercing Light. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Yone, while the Splash Art segment features Miss Fortune's Waterloo skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 984 (March 17): Zoe, Ahri, Bard, Brand, Draven
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
The answers to the 986th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 19, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.