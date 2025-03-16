"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 984 (Monday, March 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 17, 2025, are now available. This puzzle has attracted considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle aficionados. However, successfully solving it necessitates a comprehensive knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 984th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Tell me a secret."

Zoe, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 984th edition (March 17, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 17, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Zoe

: Zoe Quote : Ahri

: Ahri Ability : Bard; Bonus : Q (Cosmic Binding)

: Bard; : Q (Cosmic Binding) Emoji : Brand

: Brand Splash Art: Draven; Bonus: Default Draven

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 17, 2025, is Zoe. Additionally, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Ahri, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The Q ability of Bard, known as Cosmic Binding, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Brand, whereas the Splash Art section highlights Draven's Default skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn

Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

The answers to the 985th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 18, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

