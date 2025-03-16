"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 984 (Monday, March 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 17, 2025, are now available. This puzzle has attracted considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle aficionados. However, successfully solving it necessitates a comprehensive knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 984th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Tell me a secret."
Zoe, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 984th edition (March 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 17, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Zoe
- Quote: Ahri
- Ability: Bard; Bonus: Q (Cosmic Binding)
- Emoji: Brand
- Splash Art: Draven; Bonus: Default Draven
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 17, 2025, is Zoe. Additionally, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Ahri, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The Q ability of Bard, known as Cosmic Binding, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Brand, whereas the Splash Art section highlights Draven's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 983 (March 16): Vayne, Draven, Trundle, Bard, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
The answers to the 985th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 18, 2025.
