"Nice axe": League of Legends LoLdle answers 983 (Sunday, March 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 16, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant interest from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts. That said, beating this puzzle requires a thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 983rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Nice axe, I’ll take it."
Vayne, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 983rd edition (March 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 16, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Vayne
- Quote: Draven
- Ability: Trundle; Bonus: R (Subjugate)
- Emoji: Bard
- Splash Art: Caitlyn; Bonus: Pulsefire Caitlyn
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 16, 2025, is Vayne. Moving on, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Draven, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
Trundle's R ability, referred to as Subjugate, provides the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Bard, while the Splash Art section emphasizes Caitlyn's Pulsefire skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
The answers to the 984th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 17, 2025.
