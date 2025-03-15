"Nice axe": League of Legends LoLdle answers 983 (Sunday, March 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 16, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant interest from fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts. That said, beating this puzzle requires a thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 983rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Nice axe, I’ll take it."

Vayne, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 983rd edition (March 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 16, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Vayne

: Vayne Quote : Draven

: Draven Ability : Trundle; Bonus : R (Subjugate)

: Trundle; : R (Subjugate) Emoji : Bard

: Bard Splash Art: Caitlyn; Bonus: Pulsefire Caitlyn

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 16, 2025, is Vayne. Moving on, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Draven, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

Trundle's R ability, referred to as Subjugate, provides the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Bard, while the Splash Art section emphasizes Caitlyn's Pulsefire skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.06 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 982 (March 15): Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana

Aatrox, Sylas, Ezreal, Malzahar, Morgana LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

The answers to the 984th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 17, 2025.

