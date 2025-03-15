"Chains for everyone!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 982 (Saturday, March 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. Nevertheless, a comprehensive grasp of the lore surrounding the champions in the MOBA is essential for tackling its challenges.
The Quote puzzle from the 982nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Chains for everyone!"
Aatrox, Sylas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 982nd edition (March 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 15, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Aatrox
- Quote: Sylas
- Ability: Ezreal; Bonus: R (Trueshot Barrage)
- Emoji: Malzahar
- Splash Art: Morgana; Bonus: Blade Mistress Morgana
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 15, 2025, is Aatrox. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Sylas, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
Ezreal's R ability, known as Trueshot Barrage, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Malzahar, whereas the Splash Art section highlights the Blade Mistress skin of Morgana.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
The answers to the 983rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 16, 2025.
