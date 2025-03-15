"Chains for everyone!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 982 (Saturday, March 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 15, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted considerable attention from both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts. Nevertheless, a comprehensive grasp of the lore surrounding the champions in the MOBA is essential for tackling its challenges.

The Quote puzzle from the 982nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Chains for everyone!"

Aatrox, Sylas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 982nd edition (March 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 15, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Aatrox

: Aatrox Quote : Sylas

: Sylas Ability : Ezreal; Bonus : R (Trueshot Barrage)

: Ezreal; : R (Trueshot Barrage) Emoji : Malzahar

: Malzahar Splash Art: Morgana; Bonus: Blade Mistress Morgana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 15, 2025, is Aatrox. Additionally, the Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Sylas, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

Ezreal's R ability, known as Trueshot Barrage, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is associated with Malzahar, whereas the Splash Art section highlights the Blade Mistress skin of Morgana.

Also read: LoL First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 981 (March 14): Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV

Jayce, Karma, Milio, Sivir, Jarvan IV LoLdle 980 (March 13): Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks

Shaco, Kayle, Quinn, Jayce, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

The answers to the 983rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 16, 2025.

