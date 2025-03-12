"Morgana is here": League of Legends LoLdle answers 980 (Thursday, March 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 13, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered significant interest among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados alike. However, a thorough understanding of the lore about the champions within the MOBA is essential in order to successfully address its challenges.
The Quote puzzle from the 980th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Morgana is here. How I relish the opportunity to battle my dark shadow."
Shaco, Kayle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 980th edition (March 13, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 13, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Shaco
- Quote: Kayle
- Ability: Quinn; Bonus: Q (Blinding Assault)
- Emoji: Jayce
- Splash Art: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Pumpkinhead Fiddlesticks
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 13, 2025, is Shaco. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Kayle, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The Q ability of Quinn, referred to as Blinding Assault, functions as the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Jayce, while the Splash Art section showcases the Pumpkinhead skin of Fiddlesticks.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
The answers to the 981st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 14, 2025.
