"Morgana is here": League of Legends LoLdle answers 980 (Thursday, March 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 13, 2025, are now available. This game has garnered significant interest among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados alike. However, a thorough understanding of the lore about the champions within the MOBA is essential in order to successfully address its challenges.

The Quote puzzle from the 980th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Morgana is here. How I relish the opportunity to battle my dark shadow."

Shaco, Kayle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 980th edition (March 13, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 13, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Shaco

: Shaco Quote : Kayle

: Kayle Ability : Quinn; Bonus : Q (Blinding Assault)

: Quinn; : Q (Blinding Assault) Emoji : Jayce

: Jayce Splash Art: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Pumpkinhead Fiddlesticks

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 13, 2025, is Shaco. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Kayle, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The Q ability of Quinn, referred to as Blinding Assault, functions as the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Jayce, while the Splash Art section showcases the Pumpkinhead skin of Fiddlesticks.

LoL First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 979 (March 12): Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar

Rell, Samira, Yone, Naafiri, Rengar LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

The answers to the 981st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 14, 2025.

