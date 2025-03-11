  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Guns and swords": League of Legends LoLdle answers 979 (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)

"Guns and swords": League of Legends LoLdle answers 979 (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 11, 2025 21:32 GMT
Mecha Rengar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Mecha Rengar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted considerable attention from enthusiasts of League of Legends and fans of puzzles. But a comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA is crucial for effectively solving its challenges.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 979th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Rell, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 979th edition (March 12, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Rell
  • Quote: Samira
  • Ability: Yone; Bonus: Q (Mortal Steel)
  • Emoji: Naafiri
  • Splash Art: Rengar; Bonus: Mecha Rengar

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 12, 2025, is Rell. Additionally, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Samira, a champion commonly chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.

Yone's Q ability, known as Mortal Steel, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji is associated with Naafiri, whereas the Splash Art segment features Rengar's Mecha skin.

Ad

Check out: LoL First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
  • LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
  • LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
  • LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
  • LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
  • LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
  • LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
  • LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
  • LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
  • LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
  • LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
  • LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
Ad

The answers to the 980th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 13, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी