"Guns and swords": League of Legends LoLdle answers 979 (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted considerable attention from enthusiasts of League of Legends and fans of puzzles. But a comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA is crucial for effectively solving its challenges.
The Quote puzzle from the 979th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron."
Rell, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 979th edition (March 12, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Rell
- Quote: Samira
- Ability: Yone; Bonus: Q (Mortal Steel)
- Emoji: Naafiri
- Splash Art: Rengar; Bonus: Mecha Rengar
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 12, 2025, is Rell. Additionally, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Samira, a champion commonly chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.
Yone's Q ability, known as Mortal Steel, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji is associated with Naafiri, whereas the Splash Art segment features Rengar's Mecha skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
The answers to the 980th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 13, 2025.
