"Guns and swords": League of Legends LoLdle answers 979 (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has attracted considerable attention from enthusiasts of League of Legends and fans of puzzles. But a comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA is crucial for effectively solving its challenges.

The Quote puzzle from the 979th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron."

Rell, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 979th edition (March 12, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 12, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Rell

: Rell Quote : Samira

: Samira Ability : Yone; Bonus : Q (Mortal Steel)

: Yone; : Q (Mortal Steel) Emoji : Naafiri

: Naafiri Splash Art: Rengar; Bonus: Mecha Rengar

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 12, 2025, is Rell. Additionally, the Quote puzzle presents a phrase linked to Samira, a champion commonly chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.

Yone's Q ability, known as Mortal Steel, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji is associated with Naafiri, whereas the Splash Art segment features Rengar's Mecha skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 978 (March 11): Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern

Annie, Viego, Fiora, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

The answers to the 980th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 13, 2025.

