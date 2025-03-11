"Arise, death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 978 (Tuesday, March 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 11, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant interest from League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. To successfully solve its puzzles, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in the MOBA is essential.

The Quote puzzle from the 978th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Arise, death, and greet the king who conquered you back!"

Annie, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 978th edition (March 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 11, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Annie

: Annie Quote : Viego

: Viego Ability : Fiora; Bonus : W (Riposte)

: Fiora; : W (Riposte) Emoji : Volibear

: Volibear Splash Art: Ivern; Bonus: Dunkmaster Ivern

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 11, 2025, is Annie. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Viego, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

Fiora's W ability, referred to as Riposte, is the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji is linked to Volibear, while the Splash Art section showcases Ivern's Dunkmaster skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus

Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

The answers to the 979th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 12, 2025.

