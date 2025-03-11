"Arise, death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 978 (Tuesday, March 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 11, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant interest from League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. To successfully solve its puzzles, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in the MOBA is essential.
The Quote puzzle from the 978th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Arise, death, and greet the king who conquered you back!"
Annie, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 978th edition (March 11, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 11, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Annie
- Quote: Viego
- Ability: Fiora; Bonus: W (Riposte)
- Emoji: Volibear
- Splash Art: Ivern; Bonus: Dunkmaster Ivern
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 11, 2025, is Annie. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Viego, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.
Fiora's W ability, referred to as Riposte, is the answer to the Ability puzzle. The Emoji is linked to Volibear, while the Splash Art section showcases Ivern's Dunkmaster skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 977 (March 10): Ivern, Heimerdinger, Taliyah, Akshan, Varus
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
The answers to the 979th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 12, 2025.
