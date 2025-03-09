"Eureka!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 977 (Monday, March 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 10, 2025, are now available. The questions presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in enthusiasts of League of Legends as well as puzzle aficionados globally. A comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions in LoL is imperative for effectively solving these puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 977th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Eureka!"
Ivern, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 977th edition (March 10, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 10, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Ivern
- Quote: Heimerdinger
- Ability: Taliyah; Bonus: E (Unraveled Earth)
- Emoji: Akshan
- Splash Art: Varus; Bonus: Blight Crystal Varus
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 10, 2025, is Ivern. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Heimerdinger, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.
Taliyah's E ability, known as Unraveled Earth, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Akshan, while the Splash Art segment features Varus' Blight Crystal skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
The answers to the 978th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 11, 2025.
