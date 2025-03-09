"Eureka!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 977 (Monday, March 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 10, 2025, are now available. The questions presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in enthusiasts of League of Legends as well as puzzle aficionados globally. A comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions in LoL is imperative for effectively solving these puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 977th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Eureka!"

Ivern, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 977th edition (March 10, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 10, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Ivern

: Ivern Quote : Heimerdinger

: Heimerdinger Ability : Taliyah; Bonus : E (Unraveled Earth)

: Taliyah; : E (Unraveled Earth) Emoji : Akshan

: Akshan Splash Art: Varus; Bonus: Blight Crystal Varus

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 10, 2025, is Ivern. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Heimerdinger, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

Taliyah's E ability, known as Unraveled Earth, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Akshan, while the Splash Art segment features Varus' Blight Crystal skin.

Also read: League of Legends First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 976 (March 9): Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, Janna, Taliyah, Rek'Sai LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

The answers to the 978th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 11, 2025.

