"Sure you can handle me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 976 (Sunday, March 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are now available. The inquiries posed by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. As it stands, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in LoL is essential for successfully solving these puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 976th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Sure you can handle me, summoner?"

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 976th edition (March 9, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Heimerdinger

: Heimerdinger Quote : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Ability : Janna; Bonus: W (Zephyr)

: Janna; Bonus: W (Zephyr) Emoji : Taliyah

: Taliyah Splash Art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Eternum Rek'Sai

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 9, 2025, is Heimerdinger. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Miss Fortune, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

Janna's W ability, referred to as Zephyr, acts as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Taliyah, while the Splash Art section highlights Rek'Sai's Eternum skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.05 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke

Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

The answers to the 977th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 10, 2025.

