  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Sure you can handle me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 976 (Sunday, March 9, 2025)

"Sure you can handle me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 976 (Sunday, March 9, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 09, 2025 00:04 GMT
Eternum Rek
Eternum Rek'Sai in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are now available. The inquiries posed by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. As it stands, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in LoL is essential for successfully solving these puzzles.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 976th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Sure you can handle me, summoner?"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 976th edition (March 9, 2025)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Heimerdinger
  • Quote: Miss Fortune
  • Ability: Janna; Bonus: W (Zephyr)
  • Emoji: Taliyah
  • Splash Art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Eternum Rek'Sai

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 9, 2025, is Heimerdinger. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Miss Fortune, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

Janna's W ability, referred to as Zephyr, acts as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Taliyah, while the Splash Art section highlights Rek'Sai's Eternum skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.05 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

youtube-cover
Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
  • LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
  • LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
  • LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
  • LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
  • LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
  • LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
  • LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
  • LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
Ad

The answers to the 977th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 10, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी