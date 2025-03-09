"Sure you can handle me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 976 (Sunday, March 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are now available. The inquiries posed by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. As it stands, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in LoL is essential for successfully solving these puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 976th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Sure you can handle me, summoner?"
Heimerdinger, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 976th edition (March 9, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 9, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Heimerdinger
- Quote: Miss Fortune
- Ability: Janna; Bonus: W (Zephyr)
- Emoji: Taliyah
- Splash Art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Eternum Rek'Sai
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 9, 2025, is Heimerdinger. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Miss Fortune, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
Janna's W ability, referred to as Zephyr, acts as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Taliyah, while the Splash Art section highlights Rek'Sai's Eternum skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 975 (March 8): Kled, Tahm Kench, Karthus, Vex, Pyke
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
The answers to the 977th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 10, 2025.
