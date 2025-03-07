"No true hunger": League of Legends LoLdle answers 975 (Saturday, March 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 8, 2025, are now available. The questions presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in League of Legends fans as well as puzzle enthusiasts from around the globe. To successfully solve these puzzles, one must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore tied to the champions within LoL.
The Quote puzzle from the 975th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
" No true hunger can be abated."
Kled, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 975th edition (March 8, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 8, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Kled
- Quote: Tahm Kench
- Ability: Karthus; Bonus: E (Defile)
- Emoji: Vex
- Splash Art: Pyke; Bonus: Default Pyke
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 8, 2025, is Kled. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Tahm Kench, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.
Karthus's E ability, known as Defile, serves as the resolution to the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Vex, while the Splash Art segment showcases Pyke's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 974 (March 7): Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain
- LoLdle 973 (March 6): Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
The answers to the 976th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 9, 2025.
