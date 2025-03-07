"No true hunger": League of Legends LoLdle answers 975 (Saturday, March 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 8, 2025, are now available. The questions presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in League of Legends fans as well as puzzle enthusiasts from around the globe. To successfully solve these puzzles, one must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore tied to the champions within LoL.

The Quote puzzle from the 975th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

" No true hunger can be abated."

Kled, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 975th edition (March 8, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 8, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Kled

: Kled Quote : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Ability : Karthus; Bonus : E (Defile)

: Karthus; : E (Defile) Emoji : Vex

: Vex Splash Art: Pyke; Bonus: Default Pyke

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 8, 2025, is Kled. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Tahm Kench, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

Karthus's E ability, known as Defile, serves as the resolution to the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Vex, while the Splash Art segment showcases Pyke's Default skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.05 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 974 (March 7) : Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain

: Mordekaiser, Karthus, Xerath, Gangplank, Swain LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5) : Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

: Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4) : Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

: Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3) : Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

: Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

The answers to the 976th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 9, 2025.

