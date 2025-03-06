"Join the chorus of death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 974 (Friday, March 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 7, 2025, are now available. The challenges offered by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers worldwide. Successfully deciphering these puzzles necessitates a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions in LoL.

The Quote puzzle from the 974th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Join the chorus of death."

Mordekaiser, Karthus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 974th edition (March 7, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 7, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Mordekaiser

: Mordekaiser Quote : Karthus

: Karthus Ability : Xerath; Bonus : R (Rite of the Arcane)

: Xerath; : R (Rite of the Arcane) Emoji : Gangplank

: Gangplank Splash Art: Swain; Bonus: Default Swain

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 7, 2025, is Mordekaiser. The Quote puzzle features a line associated with Karthus, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The R ability of Xerath, referred to as Rite of the Arcane, is the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Gangplank, while the Splash Art section pertains to Swain's Default skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.05 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 973 (March 6) : Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas

: Corki, Rumble, Amumu, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 972 (March 5) : Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

: Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4) : Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

: Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3) : Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

: Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

The answers to the 975th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 8, 2025.

