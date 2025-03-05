  • home icon
  "Bandle City!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 973 (Thursday, March 6, 2025)

"Bandle City!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 973 (Thursday, March 6, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 05, 2025 21:45 GMT
PROJECT Sylas in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
PROJECT Sylas in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 6, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, appealing to aficionados of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. A comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions of LoL is essential for successfully solving these puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 973rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch."

Corki, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 973rd edition (March 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 6, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Corki
  • Quote: Rumble
  • Ability: Amumu; Bonus: R (Curse of the Sad Mummy)
  • Emoji: Vayne
  • Splash Art: Sylas; Bonus: PROJECT Sylas

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 6, 2025, is Corki. The Quote puzzle includes a line linked to Rumble, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The R ability of Amumu, known as Curse of the Sad Mummy, answers the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Vayne, whereas the Splash Art section relates to Sylas's PROJECT skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 972 (March 5): Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan
  • LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
  • LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
  • LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
  • LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
  • LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
  • LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
The answers to the 974th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 7, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
