"Bandle City!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 973 (Thursday, March 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 6, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, appealing to aficionados of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. A comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions of LoL is essential for successfully solving these puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 973rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch."

Corki, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 973rd edition (March 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 6, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Corki

: Corki Quote : Rumble

: Rumble Ability : Amumu; Bonus : R (Curse of the Sad Mummy)

: Amumu; : R (Curse of the Sad Mummy) Emoji : Vayne

: Vayne Splash Art: Sylas; Bonus: PROJECT Sylas

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 6, 2025, is Corki. The Quote puzzle includes a line linked to Rumble, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The R ability of Amumu, known as Curse of the Sad Mummy, answers the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Vayne, whereas the Splash Art section relates to Sylas's PROJECT skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 972 (March 5) : Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan

: Darius, Zilean, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Rakan LoLdle 971 (March 4) : Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

: Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3) : Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

: Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

The answers to the 974th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 7, 2025.

