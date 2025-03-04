"Time is wasting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 972 (Wednesday, March 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 5, 2025, are now available. The challenges offered by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting both fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. A thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of LoL is crucial for solving these puzzles.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 972nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Time is wasting."

Darius, Zilean, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 972nd edition (March 5, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 5, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Darius

: Darius Quote : Zilean

: Zilean Ability : Nautilus; Bonus : Q (Dredge Line)

: Nautilus; : Q (Dredge Line) Emoji : Cho'Gath

: Cho'Gath Splash Art: Rakan; Bonus: iG Rakan

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 5, 2025, is Darius. The Quote puzzle features a line associated with Zilean, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The Q ability of Nautilus, referred to as Dredge Line, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Cho'Gath, while the Splash Art section pertains to the iG skin of Rakan.

Ad

Read more: LoL First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 971 (March 4) : Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel

: Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel LoLdle 970 (March 3) : Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

: Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

Ad

The answers to the 973rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 6, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.