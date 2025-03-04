"Time is wasting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 972 (Wednesday, March 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 5, 2025, are now available. The challenges offered by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting both fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. A thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of LoL is crucial for solving these puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 972nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Time is wasting."
Darius, Zilean, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 972nd edition (March 5, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 5, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Darius
- Quote: Zilean
- Ability: Nautilus; Bonus: Q (Dredge Line)
- Emoji: Cho'Gath
- Splash Art: Rakan; Bonus: iG Rakan
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for March 5, 2025, is Darius. The Quote puzzle features a line associated with Zilean, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The Q ability of Nautilus, referred to as Dredge Line, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Cho'Gath, while the Splash Art section pertains to the iG skin of Rakan.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 971 (March 4): Xerath, Camille, Lillia, Kassadin, Mel
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
The answers to the 973rd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 6, 2025.
