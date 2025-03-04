"Obviously": League of Legends LoLdle answers 971 (Tuesday, March 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts from around the globe. A comprehensive grasp of the lore about the champions of LoL is essential for successfully addressing these riddles.

The Quote puzzle from the 971st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Obviously, you weren’t a learning computer."

Xerath, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 971st edition (March 4, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Xerath

: Xerath Quote : Camille

: Camille Ability : Lillia; Bonus : Q (Blooming Blows)

: Lillia; : Q (Blooming Blows) Emoji : Kassadin

: Kassadin Splash Art: Mel; Bonus: Default Mel

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 4, 2025, is Xerath. The Quote puzzle includes a line linked to Camille, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

Lillia's Q ability, known as Blooming Blows, can help in figuring out the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Kassadin, whereas the Splash Art section relates to Mel's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 970 (March 3) : Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard

: Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

The answers to the 972nd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 5, 2025.

