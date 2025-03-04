  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Obviously": League of Legends LoLdle answers 971 (Tuesday, March 4, 2025)

"Obviously": League of Legends LoLdle answers 971 (Tuesday, March 4, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:39 GMT
Default Mel in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Mel in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts from around the globe. A comprehensive grasp of the lore about the champions of LoL is essential for successfully addressing these riddles.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 971st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Obviously, you weren’t a learning computer."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Xerath, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 971st edition (March 4, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Xerath
  • Quote: Camille
  • Ability: Lillia; Bonus: Q (Blooming Blows)
  • Emoji: Kassadin
  • Splash Art: Mel; Bonus: Default Mel

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 4, 2025, is Xerath. The Quote puzzle includes a line linked to Camille, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

Lillia's Q ability, known as Blooming Blows, can help in figuring out the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Kassadin, whereas the Splash Art section relates to Mel's Default skin.

Ad

Read more: LoL First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
  • LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
  • LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
  • LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
  • LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
  • LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
  • LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
  • LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
Ad

The answers to the 972nd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 5, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी