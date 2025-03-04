"Obviously": League of Legends LoLdle answers 971 (Tuesday, March 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts from around the globe. A comprehensive grasp of the lore about the champions of LoL is essential for successfully addressing these riddles.
The Quote puzzle from the 971st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Obviously, you weren’t a learning computer."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Xerath, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 971st edition (March 4, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 4, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Xerath
- Quote: Camille
- Ability: Lillia; Bonus: Q (Blooming Blows)
- Emoji: Kassadin
- Splash Art: Mel; Bonus: Default Mel
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for March 4, 2025, is Xerath. The Quote puzzle includes a line linked to Camille, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
Lillia's Q ability, known as Blooming Blows, can help in figuring out the Ability puzzle. In addition, the Emoji is associated with Kassadin, whereas the Splash Art section relates to Mel's Default skin.
Read more: LoL First Stand 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 970 (March 3): Wukong, Hecarim, Taric, Sion, Bard
- LoLdle 969 (March 2): Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
The answers to the 972nd edition of LoLdle will be published on March 5, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.