"Ride out": League of Legends LoLdle answers 970 (Monday, March 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 3, 2025, are now available. The LoLdle challenges have garnered significant interest, attracting both League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively tackle these riddles, a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the LoL champions is crucial.

The Quote puzzle from the 970th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Ride out."

Wukong, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 970th edition (March 3, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 3, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Wukong

: Wukong Quote : Hecarim

: Hecarim Ability : Taric; Bonus : Passive (Bravado)

: Taric; : Passive (Bravado) Emoji : Sion

: Sion Splash Art: Bard; Bonus: Cafe Cuties Bard

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated March 3, 2025, is Wukong. The Quote puzzle features a dialogue line associated with Hecarim, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler position in League of Legends.

Taric's Passive ability, referred to as Bravado, is relevant to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is linked to Sion, while the Splash Art section pertains to the skin of Bard known as Cafe Cuties.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 969 (March 2) : Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone

: Lulu, Master Yi, Yorick, Vladimir, Yone LoLdle 968 (March 1) : Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin

: Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

The answers to the 971st edition of LoLdle will be published on March 4, 2025.

