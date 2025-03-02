"The focused mind": League of Legends LoLdle answers 969 (Sunday, March 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 2, 2025, are now available. The LoLdle challenges have captured considerable attention, drawing in both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers globally. A comprehensive knowledge of the lore pertaining to the champions of LoL is essential for successfully navigating these riddles.
The Quote puzzle from the 969th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The focused mind can pierce through stone."
Lulu, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 969th edition (March 2, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 2, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Lulu
- Quote: Master Yi
- Ability: Yorick; Bonus: Q (Last Rites)
- Emoji: Vladimir
- Splash Art: Yone; Bonus: Spirit Blossom Yone
The answer to the Classic LoLdle from March 2, 2025, is Lulu. The Quote puzzle includes a line of dialogue linked to Master Yi, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungler role in League of Legends.
Yorick's Q ability, known as Last Rites, pertains to the Ability puzzle. Lastly, the Emoji is associated with Vladimir and the Splash Art section relates to Yone's Spirit Blossom skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 968 (March 1): Evelynn, Twitch, Camille, Vel'Koz, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
The answers to the 970th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 3, 2025.
