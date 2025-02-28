"Now, there’s a smell you can feel!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 968 (Saturday, March 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 1, 2025, are now available. The LoLdle challenges have garnered significant interest, attracting aficionados of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. To effectively solve these riddles, you must have an extensive understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of LoL.
The Quote puzzle from the 968th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Now, there’s a smell you can feel!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Evelynn, Twitch, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 968th edition (March 1, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 1, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Evelynn
- Quote: Twitch
- Ability: Camille; Bonus: Q (Precision Protocol)
- Emoji: Vel'Koz
- Splash Art: Lee Sin; Bonus: Muay Thai Lee Sin
The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated March 1, 2025, is Evelynn. The Quote puzzle features a line of dialogue associated with Twitch, a champion frequently selected as ADC within League of Legends.
Camille's Q ability, referred to as Precision Protocol, addresses the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji is linked to Vel'Koz. Finally, the Splash Art section pertains to the Muay Thai skin of Lee Sin.
Check out: LoL First Stand 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 967 (February 28): Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
The answers to the 969th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 2, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.