"Now, there’s a smell you can feel!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 968 (Saturday, March 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for March 1, 2025, are now available. The LoLdle challenges have garnered significant interest, attracting aficionados of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts across the globe. To effectively solve these riddles, you must have an extensive understanding of the lore surrounding the champions of LoL.

The Quote puzzle from the 968th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Now, there’s a smell you can feel!"

Evelynn, Twitch, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 968th edition (March 1, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 1, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Evelynn

: Evelynn Quote : Twitch

: Twitch Ability : Camille; Bonus : Q (Precision Protocol)

: Camille; : Q (Precision Protocol) Emoji : Vel'Koz

: Vel'Koz Splash Art: Lee Sin; Bonus: Muay Thai Lee Sin

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated March 1, 2025, is Evelynn. The Quote puzzle features a line of dialogue associated with Twitch, a champion frequently selected as ADC within League of Legends.

Camille's Q ability, referred to as Precision Protocol, addresses the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji is linked to Vel'Koz. Finally, the Splash Art section pertains to the Muay Thai skin of Lee Sin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 967 (February 28) : Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed

: Taliyah, Malphite, Rell, Soraka, Zed LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

The answers to the 969th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 2, 2025.

