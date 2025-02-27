"I’m moving as fast as I can": League of Legends LoLdle answers 967 (Friday, February 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 28, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully decipher the riddles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions of LoL.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 967th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I’m moving as fast as I can"

Taliyah, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 967th edition (February 28, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 28, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Taliyah

: Taliyah Quote : Malphite

: Malphite Ability : Rell; Bonus : E (Facebreaker)

: Rell; : E (Facebreaker) Emoji : Soraka

: Soraka Splash Art: Zed; Bonus: Project Zed

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for February 28, 2025, is Taliyah. The Quote puzzle includes a line of dialogue attributed to Malphite, who is recognized as one of the most commonly chosen champions in the Toplane role in League of Legends.

Rell's E ability, known as Full Tilt, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is associated with Soraka. Lastly, the Splash Art section refers to Zed's Project skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 966 (February 27) : Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine

: Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

Ad

The answers to the 968th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.