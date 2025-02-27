"I’m moving as fast as I can": League of Legends LoLdle answers 967 (Friday, February 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 28, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed by LoLdle have captured considerable attention, drawing in fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully decipher the riddles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions of LoL.
The Quote puzzle from the 967th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I’m moving as fast as I can"
Taliyah, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 967th edition (February 28, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 28, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Taliyah
- Quote: Malphite
- Ability: Rell; Bonus: E (Facebreaker)
- Emoji: Soraka
- Splash Art: Zed; Bonus: Project Zed
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for February 28, 2025, is Taliyah. The Quote puzzle includes a line of dialogue attributed to Malphite, who is recognized as one of the most commonly chosen champions in the Toplane role in League of Legends.
Rell's E ability, known as Full Tilt, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle. Furthermore, the Emoji is associated with Soraka. Lastly, the Splash Art section refers to Zed's Project skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 966 (February 27): Syndra, Nami, Sett, Rammus, Seraphine
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
The answers to the 968th edition of LoLdle will be published on March 1, 2025.
