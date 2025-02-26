"Afraid to get your feet wet?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 966 (Thursday, February 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting not only enthusiasts of League of Legends but also puzzle solvers from around the globe. To effectively solve the riddles, players must have a thorough understanding of the lore associated with League of Legends champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 966th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Afraid to get your feet wet?"

Syndra, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 966th edition (February 27, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Syndra

: Syndra Quote : Nami

: Nami Ability : Sett; Bonus : E (Facebreaker)

: Sett; : E (Facebreaker) Emoji : Rammus

: Rammus Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for February 27, 2025, is Syndra. The Quote puzzle features a line of dialogue from Nami, who is among the most frequently selected champions for players in the Support role within League of Legends.

The E ability possessed by Sett, referred to as Facebreaker, is the answer to the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji corresponds with Rammus. Lastly, the Splash Art section alludes to the K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie skin.

Ad

Read more: League of Legends First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 965 (February 26) : Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank

: Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

Ad

The answers to the 967th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 28, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.