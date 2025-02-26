"Afraid to get your feet wet?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 966 (Thursday, February 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting not only enthusiasts of League of Legends but also puzzle solvers from around the globe. To effectively solve the riddles, players must have a thorough understanding of the lore associated with League of Legends champions.
The Quote puzzle from the 966th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Afraid to get your feet wet?"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Syndra, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 966th edition (February 27, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Syndra
- Quote: Nami
- Ability: Sett; Bonus: E (Facebreaker)
- Emoji: Rammus
- Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for February 27, 2025, is Syndra. The Quote puzzle features a line of dialogue from Nami, who is among the most frequently selected champions for players in the Support role within League of Legends.
The E ability possessed by Sett, referred to as Facebreaker, is the answer to the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji corresponds with Rammus. Lastly, the Splash Art section alludes to the K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie skin.
Read more: League of Legends First Stand 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
- LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
- LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
- LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
The answers to the 967th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 28, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- League of Legends patch 25.05 preview
- Atakhan in LoL Season 15
- LoL patch 25.04 notes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.