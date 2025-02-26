  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Afraid to get your feet wet?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 966 (Thursday, February 27, 2025)

"Afraid to get your feet wet?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 966 (Thursday, February 27, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 26, 2025 21:46 GMT
K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented by LoLdle have garnered significant interest, attracting not only enthusiasts of League of Legends but also puzzle solvers from around the globe. To effectively solve the riddles, players must have a thorough understanding of the lore associated with League of Legends champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 966th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Afraid to get your feet wet?"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Syndra, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 966th edition (February 27, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 27, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Syndra
  • Quote: Nami
  • Ability: Sett; Bonus: E (Facebreaker)
  • Emoji: Rammus
  • Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for February 27, 2025, is Syndra. The Quote puzzle features a line of dialogue from Nami, who is among the most frequently selected champions for players in the Support role within League of Legends.

The E ability possessed by Sett, referred to as Facebreaker, is the answer to the Ability puzzle. Additionally, the Emoji corresponds with Rammus. Lastly, the Splash Art section alludes to the K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie skin.

Ad

Read more: League of Legends First Stand 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 965 (February 26): Nautilus, Jinx, Jax, Corki, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
  • LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
  • LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
  • LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
  • LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
  • LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
  • LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
  • LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
  • LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
Ad

The answers to the 967th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 28, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी