"I’m wearing lots of belts!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 965 (Wednesday, February 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 26, 2025, are now available. The challenges that LoLdle poses have been drawing quite an interest — from not only League of Legends lovers but also puzzlers worldwide. To relate well to the riddles about every champion in the MOBA, players mustknow the LoL lore extensively.

The Quote puzzle from the 965th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I’m wearing lots of belts! For no reason at all."

Nautilus, Jinx, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 965th edition (February 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 26, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Nautilus

: Nautilus Quote : Jinx

: Jinx Ability : Jax; Bonus : Passive (Relentless Assault)

: Jax; : Passive (Relentless Assault) Emoji : Corki

: Corki Splash Art: Blitzcrank; Bonus: iBlitzcrank

The answer to the Classic LoLdle on February 26, 2025, is Nautilus. The Quote has a piece of dialogue from Jinx, one of the most picked champions for ADC players in League of Legends.

The Passive that Jax has is named Relentless Assault and will be fitting for the Ability puzzle. As for the Emoji, it matches with Corki. Moving on, in the Splash Art segment, we have the skin iBlitzcrank.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.05 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 964 (February 25) : Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani

: Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani LoLdle 963 (February 24) : Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona

: Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona LoLdle 962 (February 23) : Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves

: Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves LoLdle 961 (February 22) : Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco

: Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco LoLdle 960 (February 21) : Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric

: Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric LoLdle 959 (February 20) : Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan

: Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

The answers to the 966th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 27, 2025.

