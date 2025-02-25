  • home icon
  "I'm wearing lots of belts!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 965 (Wednesday, February 26, 2025)

"I’m wearing lots of belts!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 965 (Wednesday, February 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 25, 2025 21:33 GMT
iBlitzcrank in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
iBlitzcrank in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 26, 2025, are now available. The challenges that LoLdle poses have been drawing quite an interest — from not only League of Legends lovers but also puzzlers worldwide. To relate well to the riddles about every champion in the MOBA, players mustknow the LoL lore extensively.

The Quote puzzle from the 965th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I’m wearing lots of belts! For no reason at all."

Nautilus, Jinx, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 965th edition (February 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 26, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Nautilus
  • Quote: Jinx
  • Ability: Jax; Bonus: Passive (Relentless Assault)
  • Emoji: Corki
  • Splash Art: Blitzcrank; Bonus: iBlitzcrank

The answer to the Classic LoLdle on February 26, 2025, is Nautilus. The Quote has a piece of dialogue from Jinx, one of the most picked champions for ADC players in League of Legends.

The Passive that Jax has is named Relentless Assault and will be fitting for the Ability puzzle. As for the Emoji, it matches with Corki. Moving on, in the Splash Art segment, we have the skin iBlitzcrank.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.05 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 964 (February 25): Pantheon, Nasus, Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 963 (February 24): Cho'Gath, Jhin, Smolder, Kog'Maw, Leona
  • LoLdle 962 (February 23): Samira, Corki, Zed, Amumu, Graves
  • LoLdle 961 (February 22): Akali, Sivir, Soraka, Lee Sin, Shaco
  • LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
  • LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
  • LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
  • LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
  • LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
  • LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
  • LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
The answers to the 966th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 27, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
