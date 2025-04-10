"I’ve got no time": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1009 (Friday, April 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 11, 2025, are now available. LoLdle appeals to both League of Legends players and those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants are required to have a grasp of the lore associated with the champions within the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1009th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I’ve got no time for games."
Shen, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1009th edition (April 11, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 11, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Shen
- Quote: Graves
- Ability: Xayah; Bonus: R (Featherstorm)
- Emoji: Milio
- Splash Art: Rell; Bonus: Battle Queen Rell
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 11, 2025, is Shen. The Quote features a phrase associated with Graves, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Xayah's R ability, termed Featherstorm. The Emoji corresponds to Milio, while the Splash Art showcases Rell's Battle Queen skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
The answers to the 1010th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 12, 2025.
