"Bow to the void!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1008 (Thursday, April 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are now available. LoLdle attracts not only League of Legends players but also puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess an understanding of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1008th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Ekko, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1008th edition (April 10, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Ekko
- Quote: Malzahar
- Ability: Samira; Bonus: W (Blade Whirl)
- Emoji: Ryze
- Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Dunkmaster Darius
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 10, 2025, is Ekko. The Quote presents a phrase linked to Malzahar, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Samira's W ability, known as Blade Whirl. The Emoji is associated with Ryze, whereas the Splash Art features Darius' Dunkmaster skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
The answers to the 1009th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 11, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.