  "Bow to the void!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1008 (Thursday, April 10, 2025)

"Bow to the void!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1008 (Thursday, April 10, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 09, 2025 23:19 GMT
Dunkmaster Darius in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Dunkmaster Darius in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are now available. LoLdle attracts not only League of Legends players but also puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess an understanding of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1008th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!"

Ekko, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1008th edition (April 10, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Ekko
  • Quote: Malzahar
  • Ability: Samira; Bonus: W (Blade Whirl)
  • Emoji: Ryze
  • Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Dunkmaster Darius

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 10, 2025, is Ekko. The Quote presents a phrase linked to Malzahar, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Samira's W ability, known as Blade Whirl. The Emoji is associated with Ryze, whereas the Splash Art features Darius' Dunkmaster skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
  • LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
  • LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
  • LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
  • LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
  • LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
  • LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
  • LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
The answers to the 1009th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 11, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
