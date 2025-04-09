"Bow to the void!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1008 (Thursday, April 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are now available. LoLdle attracts not only League of Legends players but also puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess an understanding of the lore related to the champions in the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1008th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!"

Ekko, Malzahar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1008th edition (April 10, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 10, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Ekko

: Ekko Quote : Malzahar

: Malzahar Ability : Samira; Bonus : W (Blade Whirl)

: Samira; : W (Blade Whirl) Emoji : Ryze

: Ryze Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Dunkmaster Darius

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 10, 2025, is Ekko. The Quote presents a phrase linked to Malzahar, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Samira's W ability, known as Blade Whirl. The Emoji is associated with Ryze, whereas the Splash Art features Darius' Dunkmaster skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.8 preview: Mel buffs, Ahri adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex

Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko

Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath

Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar

Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump

Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao

Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac

The answers to the 1009th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 11, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

