"I am Freljordian": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1007 (Wednesday, April 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 9, 2025, are now available. This engaging game appeals not only to League of Legends players but also to puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully tackle the daily LoLdle challenge, players must have a deep understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1007th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Volibear, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1007th edition (April 9, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 9, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Volibear
- Quote: Ashe
- Ability: Illaoi; Bonus: R (Leap of Faith)
- Emoji: Cassiopeia
- Splash Art: Twitch; Bonus: Crime City Twitch
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 9, 2025, is Volibear. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Ashe, a champion commonly selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The answer to the Ability puzzle can be found in Illaoi's R ability, referred to as Leap of Faith. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Cassiopeia, while the Splash Art showcases Twitch's Crime City skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.06 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
- LoLdle 1002 (April 4): Kennen, Kai'Sa, Sona, Quinn, Vex
- LoLdle 1001 (April 3): Lee Sin, Fiora, Cassiopeia, Sona, Ekko
- LoLdle 1000 (April 2): Malphite, Teemo, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 999 (April 1): Ezreal, Annie, Ahri, Lux, Briar
- LoLdle 998 (March 31): Karma, Rakan, Udyr, Orianna, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 997 (March 30): Rakan, Lillia, Swain, Yuumi, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 996 (March 29): Jax, Taliyah, Anivia, Shen, Zac
- LoLdle 995 (March 28): Trundle, Sion, Jinx, Fizz, Akali
- LoLdle 994 (March 27): Caitlyn, Fiddlesticks, Kennen, Renata Glasc, Rumble
- LoLdle 993 (March 26): Master Yi, Alistar, Nidalee, Nautilus, Amumu
The answers to the 1008th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 10, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.