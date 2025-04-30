All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

The initiation of Season 2 has brought forth the Act 1 Battle Pass for League of Legends, drawing inspiration from the Spirit Blossom update. This pass features 55 levels to complete, offering an array of icons, emotes, and skins. Notably, it was disclosed alongside LoL patch 25.09 which introduces various system modifications to the MOBA.

Here are the rewards highlighted in the Battle Pass for Season 2, Act 1 of League of Legends.

Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass in League of Legends: Rewards

Here are the Battle Pass levels and their respective rewards:

Level 1 : Cherished Spirit Icon

: Cherished Spirit Icon Level 2 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 3 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 4 : Baffled Branches Emote

: Baffled Branches Emote Level 5 : Ancient Spark

: Ancient Spark Level 6 : 2000 Blue Essence

: 2000 Blue Essence Level 7 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 8 : Mystery Icon

: Mystery Icon Level 9 : Mystery Emote

: Mystery Emote Level 10 : Spirit Blossom Ivern

: Spirit Blossom Ivern Level 11 : Spirit Blossom Ivern Border Icon

: Spirit Blossom Ivern Border Icon Level 12 : Champion Capsule

: Champion Capsule Level 13 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 14 : Mystery Icon

: Mystery Icon Level 15 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 16 : 3000 Blue Essence

: 3000 Blue Essence Level 17 : With a Flourish Emote

: With a Flourish Emote Level 18 : Mystery Emote

: Mystery Emote Level 19 : Ancient Spark

: Ancient Spark Level 20 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 21 : Mystery Emote

: Mystery Emote Level 22 : Champion Capsule

: Champion Capsule Level 23 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 24 : Blooming Light Icon

: Blooming Light Icon Level 25 : Blossom Buddy Emote

: Blossom Buddy Emote Level 26 : 4000 Blue Essence

: 4000 Blue Essence Level 27 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 28 : 250 Orange Essence

: 250 Orange Essence Level 29 : Champion Capsule

: Champion Capsule Level 30 : 25 Mythic Essence

: 25 Mythic Essence Level 31 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 32 : Glorious Champion Capsule

: Glorious Champion Capsule Level 33 : Mystery Icon

: Mystery Icon Level 34 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 35 : Mystery Icon

: Mystery Icon Level 36 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 37 : Spirit Blossom Lobby Banner Regalia

: Spirit Blossom Lobby Banner Regalia Level 38 : Guiding Light Title

: Guiding Light Title Level 39 : 350 Orange Essence

: 350 Orange Essence Level 40 : Pool Party Twitch

: Pool Party Twitch Level 41 : Pool Party Twitch Border Icon

: Pool Party Twitch Border Icon Level 42 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 43 : 400 Orange Essence

: 400 Orange Essence Level 44 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 45 : Hextech Chest + Key

: Hextech Chest + Key Level 46 : Blooming Darkness Icon

: Blooming Darkness Icon Level 47 : Blossoming Orbs

: Blossoming Orbs Level 48 : Ancient Spark

: Ancient Spark Level 49 : Slipped Through My Fingers Emote

: Slipped Through My Fingers Emote Level 50 : Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux

: Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux Level 51 : 750 Blue Essence

: 750 Blue Essence Level 52 : 750 Blue Essence

: 750 Blue Essence Level 53 : 750 Blue Essence

: 750 Blue Essence Level 54 : 750 Blue Essence

: 750 Blue Essence Level 55: 25 Orange Essence

The new seasonal pass for League of Legends will be launched on April 30, 2025. The Standard tier can be acquired for 1650 RP and will remain available for completion until June 24.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

