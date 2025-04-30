All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

The initiation of Season 2 has brought forth the Act 1 Battle Pass for League of Legends, drawing inspiration from the Spirit Blossom update. This pass features 55 levels to complete, offering an array of icons, emotes, and skins. Notably, it was disclosed alongside LoL patch 25.09 which introduces various system modifications to the MOBA.
Here are the rewards highlighted in the Battle Pass for Season 2, Act 1 of League of Legends.
Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass in League of Legends: Rewards
Here are the Battle Pass levels and their respective rewards:
- Level 1: Cherished Spirit Icon
- Level 2: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 3: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 4: Baffled Branches Emote
- Level 5: Ancient Spark
- Level 6: 2000 Blue Essence
- Level 7: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 8: Mystery Icon
- Level 9: Mystery Emote
- Level 10: Spirit Blossom Ivern
- Level 11: Spirit Blossom Ivern Border Icon
- Level 12: Champion Capsule
- Level 13: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 14: Mystery Icon
- Level 15: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 16: 3000 Blue Essence
- Level 17: With a Flourish Emote
- Level 18: Mystery Emote
- Level 19: Ancient Spark
- Level 20: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 21: Mystery Emote
- Level 22: Champion Capsule
- Level 23: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 24: Blooming Light Icon
- Level 25: Blossom Buddy Emote
- Level 26: 4000 Blue Essence
- Level 27: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 28: 250 Orange Essence
- Level 29: Champion Capsule
- Level 30: 25 Mythic Essence
- Level 31: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 32: Glorious Champion Capsule
- Level 33: Mystery Icon
- Level 34: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 35: Mystery Icon
- Level 36: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 37: Spirit Blossom Lobby Banner Regalia
- Level 38: Guiding Light Title
- Level 39: 350 Orange Essence
- Level 40: Pool Party Twitch
- Level 41: Pool Party Twitch Border Icon
- Level 42: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 43: 400 Orange Essence
- Level 44: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 45: Hextech Chest + Key
- Level 46: Blooming Darkness Icon
- Level 47: Blossoming Orbs
- Level 48: Ancient Spark
- Level 49: Slipped Through My Fingers Emote
- Level 50: Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux
- Level 51: 750 Blue Essence
- Level 52: 750 Blue Essence
- Level 53: 750 Blue Essence
- Level 54: 750 Blue Essence
- Level 55: 25 Orange Essence
The new seasonal pass for League of Legends will be launched on April 30, 2025. The Standard tier can be acquired for 1650 RP and will remain available for completion until June 24.
