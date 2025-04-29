"The Black Rose shall bloom once more": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1028 (Wednesday, April 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 30, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among enthusiasts of League of Legends and puzzle solvers worldwide. To effectively tackle its daily challenges, participants must possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).
The Quote puzzle in the 1028th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The Black Rose shall bloom once more"
Morgana, LeBlanc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1028th edition (April 30, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 30, 2025, are:
- Classic: Morgana
- Quote: LeBlanc
- Ability: Naafiri; Bonus: W (The Call of the Pack)
- Emoji: Sylas
- Splash Art: Kennen; Bonus: Swamp Master Kennen
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 30, 2025, is Morgana. The clue in the Quote puzzle relates to LeBlanc, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Naafiri's W ability, known as "The Call of the Pack." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Sylas, while the Splash Art showcases Kennen's Swamp Master skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
The answers to the 1029th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 1, 2025.
