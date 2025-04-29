"The Black Rose shall bloom once more": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1028 (Wednesday, April 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 30, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among enthusiasts of League of Legends and puzzle solvers worldwide. To effectively tackle its daily challenges, participants must possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

The Quote puzzle in the 1028th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The Black Rose shall bloom once more"

Morgana, LeBlanc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1028th edition (April 30, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 30, 2025, are:

Classic : Morgana

: Morgana Quote : LeBlanc

: LeBlanc Ability : Naafiri; Bonus : W (The Call of the Pack)

: Naafiri; : W (The Call of the Pack) Emoji : Sylas

: Sylas Splash Art: Kennen; Bonus: Swamp Master Kennen

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 30, 2025, is Morgana. The clue in the Quote puzzle relates to LeBlanc, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Naafiri's W ability, known as "The Call of the Pack." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Sylas, while the Splash Art showcases Kennen's Swamp Master skin.

Also read: League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn

Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus

Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox

Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo

Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand

Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen

Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy

Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar

Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio

Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia

Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri

The answers to the 1029th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 1, 2025.

