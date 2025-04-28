"Awaken, ram!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1027 (Tuesday, April 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 29, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle-solvers globally. To successfully address its daily challenges, participants must have an extensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).
The Quote puzzle in the 1027th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Awaken, ram!"
Pyke, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1027th edition (April 29, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 29, 2025, are:
- Classic: Pyke
- Quote: Udyr
- Ability: Kalista; Bonus: Passive (Martial Poise)
- Emoji: Heimerdinger
- Splash Art: Evelynn; Bonus: Shadow Evelynn
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 29, 2025, is Pyke. The reference in the Quote puzzle pertains to Udyr, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The answer to the Ability puzzle is found in Kalista's Passive ability, referred to as "Martial Poise." Finally, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Heimerdinger, whereas the Splash Art features Evelynn's Shadow skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
The answers to the 1028th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 30, 2025.
