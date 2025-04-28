"I sense another rune": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1026 (Monday, April 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 28, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively tackle its daily challenges, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).
The Quote puzzle in the 1026th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I sense another rune, but where?"
Taric, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1026th edition (April 28, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 28, 2025, are:
- Classic: Taric
- Quote: Ryze
- Ability: Mel; Bonus: Passive (Searing Brilliance)
- Emoji: Kled
- Splash Art: Karthus; Bonus: Grim Reaper Karthus
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 28, 2025, is Taric. The reference `in the Quote puzzle relates to Ryze, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Mel's Passive ability, known as "Searing Brilliance." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Kled, while the Splash Art showcases Karthus' Grim Reaper skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
The answers to the 1027th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 29, 2025.
